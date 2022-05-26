iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 814.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

