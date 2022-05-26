iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Pitcairn Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned 1.47% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $187,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.30. 222,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

