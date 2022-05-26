iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.56. 48,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 69,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.