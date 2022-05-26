iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 481,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,485,102 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $19.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 308,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 141,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.