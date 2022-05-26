IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $31.93 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,079,633,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,389,265 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

