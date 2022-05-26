Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.23

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.23 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 22.30 ($0.28). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 11,299,080 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.26.

Get Iofina alerts:

In other Iofina news, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($33,031.33). Also, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,954.20). Insiders acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,000 in the last quarter.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.