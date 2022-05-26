Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

