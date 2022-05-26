Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 510.3% in May

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the April 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ISDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,396. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $6,024,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period.

