Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,236,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.