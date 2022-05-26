Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Teradyne worth $287,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

