Invesco Ltd. Purchases 11,017 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of VeriSign worth $271,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,114. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.98 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

