Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $310,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $352.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

