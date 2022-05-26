Invesco Ltd. Has $320.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 73.84% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $320,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 203,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.