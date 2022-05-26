Invesco Ltd. Has $305.93 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of HDFC Bank worth $305,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Axon Capital LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

