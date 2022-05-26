Invesco Ltd. Has $303.11 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Illinois Tool Works worth $303,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

NYSE:ITW opened at $201.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

