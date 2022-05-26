Invesco Ltd. Has $278.31 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $278,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

