Invesco Ltd. Has $265.58 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $265,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.14.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.43 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

