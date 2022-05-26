Invesco Ltd. Buys 89,145 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,492,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $298,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 96,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $19,895,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Xylem stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

