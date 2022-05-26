Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lessened by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

