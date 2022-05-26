Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.71

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.04. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 18,720 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.