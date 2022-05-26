Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.71

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.04. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 18,720 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
