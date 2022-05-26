Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $388.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average is $526.47. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.