International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.