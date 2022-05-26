Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,458.50 ($18.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,849.31.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Also, insider Stephen Welton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

