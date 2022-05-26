Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $169,241.98 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tenable by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

