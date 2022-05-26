Insider Selling: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.42. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRH. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

