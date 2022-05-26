Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $92,960.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00.
NEWR opened at $46.65 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
