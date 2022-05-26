Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kforce stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

