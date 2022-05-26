Insider Selling: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Director Sells $64,516.90 in Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HST stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
