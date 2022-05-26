Insider Selling: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Director Sells $64,516.90 in Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HST stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

