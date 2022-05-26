Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $83,803.80 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josep Llorens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Josep Llorens sold 107 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $6,002.70.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

