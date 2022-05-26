Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00.

Gartner stock opened at $249.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $228.20 and a one year high of $368.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.06.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

