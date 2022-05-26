Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FORG opened at $17.40 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

