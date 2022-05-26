Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $55,202.00 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRME opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.