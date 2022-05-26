Insider Selling: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells 26,472 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,940,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,664,886.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

