Insider Selling: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Sells $28,254.73 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of comScore by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in comScore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in comScore by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.