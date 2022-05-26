Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $101,745.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chubb stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 83.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 68,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 918.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 128,819 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 804.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.