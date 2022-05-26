Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

