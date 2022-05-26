Insider Selling: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Sells $110,001.87 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $49.26 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $951.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

