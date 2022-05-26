Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells $126,154.55 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.87.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AlloVir by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 228,425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,716,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AlloVir by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AlloVir by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

