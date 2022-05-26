Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) COO Purchases $50,720.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Devore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

