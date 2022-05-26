Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) COO Purchases $50,720.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cary Devore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75.
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.
UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.