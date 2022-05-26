Insider Buying: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Purchases $10,554,257.82 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TDG opened at $593.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $531.23 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

