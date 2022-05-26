Insider Buying: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Buys $17,500.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin J. Lee purchased 25,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HOFV opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

