Insider Buying: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$81,868.80.

TSE FIH.U opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

