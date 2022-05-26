Insider Buying: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$81,868.80.
TSE FIH.U opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
