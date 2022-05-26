Insider Buying: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Buys $900,000.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

