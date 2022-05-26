Insider Buying: Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Acquires A$78,842.88 in Stock

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ford purchased 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.74 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of A$78,842.88 ($55,916.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

