Insider Buying: Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Acquires A$78,842.88 in Stock

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ford purchased 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.74 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of A$78,842.88 ($55,916.93).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.
Dexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
