Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.76. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.