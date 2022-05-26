Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.76. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.