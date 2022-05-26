Insider Buying: BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Insider Purchases $58,750.00 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $12.24 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

