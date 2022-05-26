Insider Buying: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Purchases 785 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Dake acquired 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,696.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,374.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $519.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.61. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

AROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

