Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 16,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.
About Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Input Capital (INPCF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.