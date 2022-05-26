Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

