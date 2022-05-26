InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Trading Down 3%

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 62,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 126,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $192.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.